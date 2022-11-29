Shohei Ohtani wins an award
Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani had in my opinion, a better season in 2022 than he did when he was the AL MVP winner in 2021. Unfortunately, Aaron Judge took home the MVP award after hitting 62 home runs which set an American League record.
Ohtani lost out on the MVP award to Judge, but seemed to have a decent chance at a Silver Slugger. It turns out that this was not the case, as Yordan Alvarez won the DH Silver Slugger.
Ohtani finished fourth in the AL Cy Young balloting as well. He had such a great year, but no hardware to show for it. Until yesterday.
Shohei Ohtani is the 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award winner.
The Edgar Martinez Award is given out to the best designated hitter. Shohei Ohtani won this award for the second consecutive season.
What's interesting about this is Alvarez won the Silver Slugger at DH over Ohtani despite playing more games in the outfield than DH but Shohei took home this award.
Regardless, it's well deserved for the best player in the game. Ohtani slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI. He had a 145 OPS+ and stole 11 bases.
Shohei had 3.4 bWAR as a hitter alone, which is really solid considering he doesn't play any defense.
Hopefully he can win some more awards in 2023 and lead his team back to the postseason.