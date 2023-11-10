Shohei Ohtani wins second career Silver Slugger award
Shotime!
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani adds another award to his mantle. No, it's not another MVP, that's coming soon. Ohtani has won his second Silver Slugger award.
Ohtani is known as a two-way phenom, and for good reason. He's an all-star on the mound and at the plate. If he only did one it'd be hard to fathom how good he'd be at that one thing. Instead of pitching at a Cy Young level in 2023, Ohtani was just at an all-star level. While he regressed a bit in that regard, his hitting was as good as it had ever been resulting in one of the best offensive seasons in Angels history.
Shohei Ohtani continues to rack up awards by winning second Silver Slugger, Brandon Drury falls short
Ohtani led the AL in home runs with 44, doing so despite missing one month to finish out the year. He also led the league in OBP, slugging, OPS, OPS+, total bases, you get the gist. It was one of, if not the best offensive season we've ever seen from an Angel. Doing it at the same time that you pitch makes it just more impressive.
This is another award Ohtani gets to add before he wins his second MVP very soon. If this is it with him in Anaheim, it's quite the way to say goodbye.
Brandon Drury was the other Angel up for a Silver Slugger award. He was actually up for one at two different positions, second base and the utility position. He fell short in both, losing to Marcus Semien and Gunnar Henderson respectively.
Drury was not seen as the favorite for either one, but to see him put up a Silver Slugger-caliber season was obviously encouraging following the two-year deal he signed to join the team last offseason. Drury is one player Angels fans have to be excited about that they know is under contract for next season.