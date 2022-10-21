Should the Angels re-sign any of their free agents?
The Los Angeles Angels had an underwhelming 2022 campaign and missed the postseason despite rostering two of the best players in baseball.
If the Halos want to play meaningful games in October, they will have to make some upgrades.
Los Angeles has four players hitting the free agent market, should the club retain any of them?
1) LA Angels free agent: Michael Lorenzen
The Angels took a flyer on right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen this offseason, signing him on a one-year $6.75 million dollar deal. Lorenzen was going to be a full-time starter for the first time in his MLB career.
Lorenzen's first full season as a starter had its ups and downs. Lorenzen went 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA and a 4.31 FIP. He was solid enough to be the fifth starter on a handful of teams.
The problem is, Lorenzen only made 18 starts. In the starts he made, he only threw 97.2 innings. Lorenzen has thrown over 100 innings in a big league season once, and that was back in 2015.
If the Angels want to compete I believe Lorenzen is too big of an unnecessary risk. Lorenzen missed over two months with a shoulder strain. Lorenzen got a late start to his 2021 season thanks to a shoulder injury and missed more time because of a hamstring injury.
Lorenzen walked too many (4.1 BB/9) and didn't strike out many (7.8 K/9). I believe the Angels can find a more durable starter who can be a little more productive as well to round out what should be a good rotation.