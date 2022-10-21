Should the Angels re-sign any of their free agents?
2) LA Angels free agent: Archie Bradley
Archie Bradley was an intriguing signing the Angels made last off-season. They signed him on a cheap one-year deal to try and help out the bullpen.
The veteran got off to a shaky start but was kicking it into gear before breaking his elbow as he fell after jumping over the dugout railing. This was an injury that could only really happen to an LA Angel.
Bradley would miss the rest of the 2022 campaign. In his 21 appearances, he posted a 4.82 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched. While on the surface that might look bad, he had a 3.33 FIP and a 3.36 xERA. He was the victim of some bad luck on the mound as well.
Bradley has been a solid reliever for much of his eight-year MLB career, posting a 3.09 ERA as a reliever with a 9.3 K/9. Bradley is only 30 and because of the injury, will be cheap to retain.
If I were the Angels, I'd consider re-signing him for the right price. The Angels will need to sign an even better reliever than Bradley but as a middle reliever, he's a solid option.
Something similar, maybe a little less than the one-year $3.75 million dollar deal he got the last offseason is good for me.