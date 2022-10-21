Should the Angels re-sign any of their free agents?
3) LA Angels free agent: Matt Duffy
Matt Duffy is a player that had to play more than he probably should have because of the injuries to Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher. He's a versatile player who can be fine at the MLB level but is someone the Angels should look to move away from.
Duffy slashed .250/.308/.311 with just two home runs and 16 RBI in 77 games. Duffy had a 77 OPS+ in his 247 plate appearances.
The veteran infielder struggled defensively as well, as he had -3 DRS and was in the 29th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant.
Duffy did grow up an Angels fan and would be cheap to re-sign but I'd rather the Angels just look to guys like Livan Soto and Michael Stefanic or perhaps a different veteran to be a backup.
Duffy in his career has performed much better than he did during his stint with the Angels and he did have a 101 OPS+ last season, but he's likely going to be closer to the player he was this season than in 2021.
Hopefully, the infielders can just stay healthy so the Halos won't have to turn to backups to play almost half the games.