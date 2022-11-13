Should the Angels sign anyone with the Qualifying Offer attached?
14 players received a qualifying offer. This means they received a contract offer worth $19.65 million dollars for one year. If the impending free agent accepts it, he remains on the team for one year on those terms. If he rejects it, he's officially a free agent with the ability to sign elsewhere. Teams offer it because if the player leaves, they receive a compensation pick from the team that signs the player.
The Los Angeles Angels are a team with the worst farm system in baseball so giving up a draft pick isn't all that appealing. However, there're players it's worth giving up for.
Which players should the Angels willingly give up the draft pick for?
If the Angels were to sign a player who received a qualifying offer, they'd forfeit their second-highest pick as well as $500,000 in international signing bonus money. This is not a small price to pay, but again, there're players that make this worth it.
Here's the list of the 14 players to receive the offer:
Eight of the first nine players listed make sense to me. The only one who doesn't is Willson Contreras, as I strongly believe the Angels should not be signing a free agent catcher.
The other eight players in the top nine listed are all-star caliber players who fill positions of need for this Angels team.
The bottom five are more interesting. The Angels have Jared Walsh who I think will bounce back, so I don't believe the Angels should pursue Anthony Rizzo.
Tyler Anderson I would strongly consider signing if the Halos miss out on the better starters. I think guys like deGrom, Rodon, and Bassitt are much better than Anderson, but if those guys sign elsewhere the Angels should consider signing Anderson even if it means giving up a pick and money.
Martin Perez I don't think is quite good enough to warrant the losses despite his fantastic 2022.
Joc Pederson is a player I like a lot but I'd rather them sign someone like Mitch Haniger for no compensation than sign Pederson and lose a high pick and money.
Lastly, Nathan Eovaldi I believe might accept the QO. If he doesn't he probably isn't worth signing with the other pitchers available on the market. I'd rather the Angels sign someone like Taijuan Walker or Jameson Taillon who would not go for compensation.
I believe it's worth signing high-quality players even if it means losing out on a high draft pick. If the player doesn't make your team much better, I don't believe it's worth it.