Significant Angels players named possible witnesses in trial over Tyler Skaggs’ death

All LA Angels fans remember the early death of Tyler Skaggs in 2019, and how tough it was to talk about.

This should never happen to anyone, and it was heartbreaking.

The latest developments show that there will be another trial soon with the ex-Halos communications director, Eric Kay, who is accused of having supplied Skaggs the drugs that he passed away from. There are actually many former Angels who will be potential witnesses at the trial. Former Angels Andrew Heaney, Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin, Cam Bedrosian, Garrett Richards, and Blake Parker are potential witnesses.

Most of these former Angels are expected to testify over their knowledge that the communications director had given oxycodone to guys on the team, according to the government.

Some of the former Angels are expected to also testify for more specific parts of the trial around Tyler Skaggs' death.

Former LA Angels Cron, Harvey and Morin are expected to testify as it pertains to their communication history with Kay when it came to oxycodone. It's expected that Richards will testify that "Eric Kay asked him for unused oxycodone pills."

This is a tough situation for everyone involved, and there are indeed more. ESPN staff writer T.J. Quinn wrote that "a number of team and clubhouse personnel" are also expected to testify. The more this trial goes on, the tougher it is to think back and wonder why these unfortunes had to happen.

Kay is looking at two felony counts of giving out a controlled substance as well as giving out a controlled substance that resulted in the death of Skaggs. Per an ESPN investigation back in 2019, Kay told federal agents that he and Skaggs used to abuse oxycodone regularly together. He did say, however, that he thought it wasn't probable that he distributed these drugs to the pitcher the day that he died.

He also said that he believed that five other Angels used opiates while with the team. Those guys have not been identified publicly, but very well could end up being identified in this trial.

This is all a tough subject, and one that affected a lot of people. Our thoughts are with the Skaggs family and the tough time they are going through right now.