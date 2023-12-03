Signing Shohei Ohtani, 3 other dream moves the Angels can make at the Winter Meetings
Shohei Ohtani is the ultimate dream, but there are other great moves Perry Minasian can make at the Winter Meetings.
2) Sign at least one reliever
The biggest move the Angels have made this offseason thus far is signing Adam Kolarek to a one-year deal. Kolarek is fine depth, but is far from the difference-maker the Angels need to improve what was once again a very bad bullpen in 2023.
The team adding a lockdown closer like Josh Hader would be nice, but unrealistic. He's going to fetch a contract similar or maybe even larger than the $102 million Edwin Diaz got from the Mets last offseason, and with so many other needs on this team, paying Hader that plus the draft compensation due to him rejecting the qualifying offer just doesn't make sense.
While Hader is likely out of the question, the Angels have several other quality relievers to look at in free agency or maybe even on the trade market.
The only relievers on the team that should be absolute locks to be on the Opening Day roster are Carlos Estevez, Jose Soriano, and Ben Joyce. No, the Angels won't sign five relievers, but it does magnify the team's need to add at least two or three so then they are not heavily relying on guys like Jimmy Herget and Andrew Wantz. They don't have to sign everyone this week, but at least sign one arm.