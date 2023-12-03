Signing Shohei Ohtani, 3 other dream moves the Angels can make at the Winter Meetings
Shohei Ohtani is the ultimate dream, but there are other great moves Perry Minasian can make at the Winter Meetings.
3) Acquire another bat if Shohei Ohtani leaves
The Angels were nothing more than average offensively, even with Shohei Ohtani's MVP bat in the lineup every day for five months. Injuries and poor situational hitting played a role, obviously, but this team very clearly needs to add offense especially if Ohtani departs.
Losing Ohtani and replacing him with a player like Luis Rengifo, even after his strong finish, doesn't make much sense. He's been inconsistent throughout his career, and the Angels should want him in a super utility reserve role anyway, when looking at the injury histories of Mike Trout and especially Anthony Rendon.
The Angels have many avenues to pursue when it comes to adding a hitter. They can sign a DH like J.D. Martinez, Jorge Soler, or even Teoscar Hernandez. That'd be easiest when it comes to replacing Shohei.
Perry Minasian could also get creative and sign a player like Cody Bellinger or another outfielder and trade Taylor Ward or Mickey Moniak for pitching help. With the Angels lacking prospects, that might even make the most sense. It all depends on how the free agency market shakes up.
If Ohtani stays, Angels fans can live with the lineup staying as it. If he leaves and they do nothing, that'd be extremely depressing.