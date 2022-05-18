Taylor Ward caught dancing on the outfield grass during LA Angels' doubleheader
LA Angels' OF Taylor Ward has had arguably the wildest season in the entire game. He's shaken a former top five overall prospect for a starting spot, won A.L. Player of the Week, and been arguably the best player in the entire sport this season.
When in the zone for this long, however, it's easy to let loose a little bit and just enjoy the moment. After all, nobody in the game is hitting like Ward. He leads all of MLB in batting average (.385), on-base percentage (.496), slugging percentage (.729), OPS (1.225), and OPS+ (260).
He certainly is enjoying the ride that comes with that, as he was even caught jamming in the outfield--and playing his own air drums:
Taylor Ward dancing in the outfield was hilarious during the LA Angels' Saturday doubleheader.
The LA Angels broadcast team truly couldn't blame Taylor Ward for having this type of fun in a season like this. He's playing at an All-Star level, and Silver Slugger level as well. Nobody has figured him out yet. Of course he's going to be having the most fun out of anyone on the field. It was both hilarious and awesome to see at the same time.
He deserves to be soaking in the moment. He deserves to be soaking in the entire season. Everything about his season has been terrific. He's even been solid on defense, not committing any errors at all throughout the whole 2022 season.
Ward has certainly proven why he was kept up over Jo Adell, and has been everything that a certain player making $35 million a year was supposed to be for the Halos in Anthony Rendon. With Rendon down, Ward has been sensational, and picked up the slack for his slumping teammate.
That's what's special about this team. They pick each other up. They have fun. They're bought in. As evidenced by the above video, Ward brings positive energy to this club. A homegrown rising star, former Halo first-round draft pick Ward is exactly what this franchise needed this season.