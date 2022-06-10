Taylor Ward injury update is both refreshing and concerning for LA Angels
Taylor Ward's right hamstring tightness has kept him out of six straight LA Angels games at this point. He was yanked against the Philadelphia Phillies after the injury struck on June 3rd. There hasn't been incredibly negative news surrounding Ward's recovery as of late, but there hasn't been incredibly positive news just yet.
The most recent update, though, was kind of both disappointing and promising. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange Country Register, Angels Head Athletic Trainer Mike Frostad "said he is 'hoping' that he’ll be able to play when the Angels begin a two-game series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday."
So, it means that the Halos will be missing Ward for the Mets series that goes from Friday to Sunday, but have a decent shot at getting him back for the two-game Freeway series.
That's tough that he'll miss the series vs. New York, but after all it was already known that he would likely miss it due to him being put on the 10-day IL since June 4th. Therefore, while the team will surely miss him in the lineup these next few games, they can at least have some sort of confidence that he's on his way back relatively soon.
Taylor Ward's return will be a major lift for the LA Angels.
Taylor Ward has been having a remarkable season for the LA Angels this year. He's batted .333/.443/.644 (1.087 OPS) and posted an unfair 211(!) OPS+. It shouldn't even be legal to play at this level.
The Halos lost three straight one-run games in their first three games of their series against the Boston Red Sox. Anyone who thinks they wouldn't have at least won two of those three games with Ward in the lineup is just embarrassing themselves.
Ward coming back is exactly what the Angels will need if they want to get back into the playoff picture. The Halos are missing both Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon as well. Getting healthier is the first step to getting this season back on track.