The Angels should absolutely sign Carlos Correa if given the chance
The Los Angeles Angels need a shortstop. Signing one of the star free agents never felt likely, but one still remains. After physical troubles with both the Giants and the Mets, Carlos Correa has re-opened negotiations with other teams. The Twins have reportedly re-joined the bidding for the star shortstop.
Of course, the Angels signing a player of Correa's caliber is unlikely. It'd put them over the tax, and there's obviously risk here considering two teams willing to sign him, including Steve Cohen who seemingly doesn't care about money, are balking when they have the chance to seal the deal. Cohen went as far as saying publicly that Correa was the missing piece for New York prior to the physical being completed.
Signing Carlos Correa is a no-brainer for the LA Angels.
I understand the risk. Two physicals with two different teams bringing up the same issue is not great. Correa fractured his right fibula while sliding into third base back in 2014 when he was in the minors and required a plate to be inserted. He has not missed any time with the injury at the big league level, but both the Giants and Mets have been concerned with how he'd end up long-term.
The Mets are trying to add clauses into the contract that protects them from an injury to his leg hampering their future, and are probably trying to lessen the year and dollar commitments as well.
The Angels would have reason to worry about the long-term future of Correa, but should that be their focus?
If the Angels want to retain Shohei Ohtani they have to win right now. As of now, Carlos Correa has not had an injury to his right leg at the big league level. The Angels should have no reason to think 2023 will be the season it pops up because the Mets and Giants both feel fine about the short-term future with this player.
Correa playing shortstop gives the Angels a really good defender and hitter at a position of weakness. Suddenly that weakness is a strength.
Can the contract age poorly? Absolutely. However, Correa is not going to get the $350 million or even $315 million he was going to get from the Giants and Mets.
If both of those teams, particularly the Mets and Steve Cohen, back out of a deal with Correa his value is going to decline exponentially. He'd still probably get a long deal, but it won't be as long or as expensive as his previous two contracts.
The best outcome here for the Angels would be Correa taking another short-term deal to re-establish his value. I don't see that happening since teams aren't worried about the short-term, but nothing can be ruled out.
Signing Correa to a long deal would include risk but the reward is greater in my opinion. The Angels would be adding a star player at a position of weakness for less than market value. He has not had major issues with this leg since debuting back in 2015, and he'd do wonders in helping the Angels get back to the postseason for the first time since Correa debuted.
Will it happen? I can almost guarantee not. Should it happen? Absolutely.