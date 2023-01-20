The best Angels player to wear number 0
There have been two players in the history of the Los Angeles Angels franchise who have worn either 0 or 00.
The best player to wear either one of these numbers in Angels history was pretty easy to decide just because of the lack of players who have worn it.
Yunel Escobar played the final two seasons of his career in Anaheim and was actually pretty good.
Yunel Escobar is the best Angels player to wear number 0.
Yunel Escobar was traded from the Nationals to the Angels in the 2015 offseason in exchange for pitchers Trevor Gott and Michael Brady. Gott was coming off of a really good season with the Angels posting a 3.02 ERA in 48 appearances. Since then things have been pretty rocky for the right hander as he posted an ERA over 7.00 with Washington before making appearances for the Giants and Brewers. Gott is in Milwaukee right now.
Michael Brady was claimed off of waivers from the Marlins system in 2014 and pitched well for the Angels AA affiliate before being included in this trade. He ended up not doing much in Washington's system and made 16 appearances for Oakland in the 2017 season. Those were the only 16 appearances of his career.
Despite having Escobar for a short period of time, the Halos did well in this trade.
When Yunel Escobar was first traded to the Angels he wore number six. In a September series played in Toronto, Escobar randomly changed his jersey from six to zero. He became the first Angels player to wear 0. Brennan Boesch wore 00 for the Angels in 2014. He played in just 27 games for the Angels.
Escobar slashed .274/.333/.397 for the Angels in his new number. He hit seven home runs and drove in 31 runs while playing in 89 games. He dealt with a hamstring strain in May which caused him to miss three weeks and then suffered an oblique strain at the beginning of August which ended his season.
Despite his short tenure in Anaheim, particularly wearing number 0, Escobar was the best player to wear that number. Will someone wear it eventually and dethrone him? It wouldn't take much.