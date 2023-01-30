The best Angels player to wear number 10
Number 10 might be the weakest of all of the numbers we've done so far. A lot of players have worn it for the Los Angeles Angels, 36 to be exact, but nobody really stands out.
Dillon Thomas and Juan Lagares are the most recent Angels to wear it, as both had stints with it this past season. Justin Upton wore it before them. Vernon Wells wore it when he did not produce at all after the Angels made a big trade for him.
Rex Hudler is the best player to wear number 10 in Angels history.
Rex Hudler played for four different teams over the span of nine seasons before coming to the Angels in 1994. He only played in 232 games over three seasons as an Angel but was as productive as just about anyone else to ever wear the number.
His best season came in 1996 when he slashed .311/.337/.556 with 16 home runs and 40 RBI in just 92 games played. He even chipped in on the bases as he stole 14 bags for the Halos. He had a 123 OPS+ which matched his career best from the 1994 season. He was worth 2.6 bWAR despite his limited action.
He was a .293 hitter with an .834 OPS overall as an Angel, which is far better than anyone else to wear number 10.