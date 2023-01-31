The best Angels player to wear number 11
Determining who the best player is in Los Angeles Angels history to ever wear number 11 is very simple. When a number is retired, it's safe to say the player who wore it is the best. With number 11 being retired, the correct decision is to proclaim the player it's retired for as the best to wear the number.
Jim Fregosi is the best player to wear number 11 in Angels history.
Jim Fregosi debuted with the Angels in their inaugural season of 1961, playing in 11 games. He played in 58 in 1962 before finally playing every day beginning in 1963. From the moment he stepped into that everyday role until his final day wearing an Angels uniform, he was just consistently solid.
Fregosi was not a superstar who hit .300 with 30+ homers every year. He was a guy who gave the Angels consistent 110-120 OPS+ production with good defense and decent speed.
Fregosi's best season came in 1964 when he slashed .277/.369/.463 with 18 home runs and 72 RBI. He had a 141 OPS+ which was a career-best, was an all-star for the first time and finished 13th in the AL MVP balloting. Fregosi was worth 7.9 bWAR that season which ranks tied for seventh in a single season in Angels history.
Fregosi had a stretch of six all-star appearances in seven seasons. He finished as high as seventh in the AL MVP balloting and won a Gold Glove in the 1967 season.
The infielder ranks second in Angels history in bWAR among position players, fourth in games played, sixth in runs, sixth in hits, and is even the franchise leader in triples.
His stats don't jump off of the page, but Fregosi's longevity and consistency is why his number is retired. He's one of the greatest Angels in franchise history and is undoubtedly the best player to ever wear number 11. His number was retired in 1998 and he was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame as well.