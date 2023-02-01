The best Angels player to wear number 12
Matt Thaiss wore number 12 for the Los Angeles Angels this past season. Steve Finley wore it when he disappointed as an Angel. Troy Glaus wore it during his first season in the MLB. While there have been some interesting players to wear number 12, one player in particular sticks out.
Mark Langston is the best player to wear number 12 in Angels history
Mark Langston is the first pitcher on this list and is well deserving of being recognized as the best Angel to wear number 12. An argument can be made for him being a top-five pitcher in Angels franchise history.
Langston began his career in Seattle and spent half of a season in Montreal before making his mark as an Angel. He was good in Seattle making an all-star team and winning two Gold Gloves but he's mostly known for what he did as an Angel.
The southpaw had a three-year stretch in which he was really, really good. From 1991-93 he went 48-33 with a 3.27 ERA in 101 games. He had a 3.62 FIP, threw 731.2 innings, and had a 128 ERA+. He made three consecutive all-star appearances and won three straight Gold Glove awards. Langston took home five straight Gold Gloves. Those five Gold Gloves are the most an Angel has had in their history.
Langston's best season as an Angel came in 1991. He went 19-8 with a 3.00 ERA in 34 starts. He threw 246.1 innings for the Halos that season and finished sixth in the American League Cy Young balloting.
Langston ranks fifth in Angels history in bWAR among pitchers, eighth in innings pitched, eighth in strikeouts, and eighth in games started.