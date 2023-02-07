The best Angels player to wear number 18
Number 18 has been a popular choice for players who have played for the Los Angeles Angels but there hasn't been much production to show for it. It was most recently worn by Jose Rojas who has since signed in the KBO. Players who are known more for their time with other teams like Shane Victorino and Geovany Soto wore number 18 with the Angels.
One player who I'd consider the second best to wear it for the Angels is Randy Velarde. Velarde had an .803 OPS and a 111 OPS+ as an Angel over four seasons but only appeared in 283 games as he only had one season where he played over 100 games for the Halos. The leader just narrowly edges him in my opinion.
Orlando Cabrera is the best player to wear number 18 in LA Angels history
Orlando Cabrera is most known for his time with the Expos but he played for nine different teams in his 15-year career. The Angels were the team he spend the second most time with as he was with them for three seasons. He was a really steady presence at shortstop for the Halos.
Cabrera's best season came in 2007 when he slashed .301/.345/.397 with eight home runs and 86 RBI. He tacked on 35 doubles and 20 stolen bases. He also led the league with 11 sacrifice flies. Cabrera won a Gold Glove and even received some MVP consideration, finishing 15th in the balloting. His 4.2 bWAR that season was a career best.
Cabrera wasn't a superstar by any means but he was just a really steady shortstop. Solid hitter, good defender. He helped lead the Angels to two postseason appearances in his three seasons and would help this current Angels team as well. They would be so much better if they had a durable shortstop who could defend and come up with timely hits as Orlando Cabrera did.