The best Angels player to wear number 20
The Los Angeles Angels have had 35 different players wear number 20 in the history of the franchise. Jared Walsh has worn it for each of the last two seasons. He had one all-star season and one dreadful year. Hopefully he bounces back in 2023. Former Angels player and current Angels manager Phil Nevin wore it for the 75 games he played with the Anaheim Angels back in 1998.
Jean Segura wore it in his three-at-bat tenure. Don Sutton might be known more for his work with the team across town but he had two and a half decent seasons wearing number 20 for the Angels.
The best player to wear number 20 in Angels history is also known for his work in another uniform.
Frank Robinson is the best player to wear number 20 in Angels history
A decent argument can be made for Juan Rivera as the best Angels player to wear number 20 as he was with the organization for much longer than Frank Robinson was, but I looked at the bWAR's. Rivera was at 7.2 and Robinson is at 8.2.
Frank Robinson was traded to the Angels from the Dodgers in the 1972 offseason. He's more known for his time with the Reds and Orioles, but Robinson was a good Angel in the short time he was with them.
He made an immediate impact in the 1973 season by slashing .266/.372/.489 with 30 home runs and 97 RBI. Robinson for some reason was not an all-star that season but he had a 151 OPS+ and was worth 4.8 bWAR. He finished 15th in the MVP balloting.
Robinson followed that up with an .833 OPS season in 1974 with 20 home runs before being shipped off to Cleveland in a deal that sent Rusty Torres back from the Indians.
He wasn't here for long but ranks 43rd among all position players in Angels history in bWAR and 43rd in home runs as well.
There wasn't much talent to choose from despite the options of players who have worn number 20. Despite his short time here, Robinson had the best individual seasons of any Angel who has worn the number.