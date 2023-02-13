The best Angels player to wear number 24
Number 24 was most recently worn by Kurt Suzuki who just retired from baseball after spending wach of the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
Other Angels players to wear number 24 include Ricky Henderson for his half of a season with the Halos, C.J. Cron, Eduardo Perez, and Chili Davis.
Choosing the best one wasn't easy because there haven't been many players to wear it for very long. The best player to wear the number 24 was only an Angel for two and a half seasons, but he had the best single season of any Angel to wear the number.
Dan Haren is the best player to wear number 24 in Angels history
There're a lot of different directions you could've gone when deciding the best Angel to wear number 24. Chili Davis had two straight 20 home run seasons and was an Angel for slightly longer than Dan Haren, but Haren was my pick.
The Angels acquired the right-hander in a trade with the Diamondbacks at the 2010 trade deadline. This trade didn't end up aging well for the Angels as the package Arizona received included Tyler Skaggs (who was traded back to the Angels a couple of years later), Joe Saunders who was a decent rotation arm for the Angels at the time, as well as Patrick Corbin who ended up being a future all-star and World Series champion with the Diamondbacks and Nationals respectively.
Haren however, is not at fault for the Angels trading Corbin away. He helped Angels fans forget a little bit about giving up Corbin because of how well he pitched for them.
Haren had an ERA approaching 5.00 when the Halos acquired him from Arizona but he pitched very well for the Angels down the stretch, posting a 2.87 ERA in 14 starts.
The following season saw the Angels really reap the benefits from this trade. Haren went 16-10 with a 3.17 era in 35 appearances (34 starts) and 238.1 innings pitched. He tied for the league lead in starts, was third in innings pitched, and was third in WHIP. He finished seventh in the AL Cy Young balloting that season.
Overall, Haren doesn't rank at the top of any Angels lists for a career but does hold the single-season record for K/BB ratio at 5.82. Haren was a control artist who re-discovered his game once he was traded from Arizona. He was really good for a little bit in Anaheim.