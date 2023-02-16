The best Angels player to wear number 27
Number 27 has been worn by a couple of the best players in Los Angeles Angels history. Vladimir Guerrero is a Hall of Famer who was the first player to be inducted into Cooperstown wearing an Angels cap. He's the franchise's leader in batting, second in OPS and second in OPS+.
Guerrero won an MVP award in his first season as an Angel, slashing .337/.391/.598 with 39 home runs and 126 RBI. This 2004 season was obviously one of the best individual offensive seasons in club history.
Guerrero was a monster as an Angel but he was unfortunately only with the club for six seasons. This allows a future Hall of Famer to surpass him as the best Angel to wear number 27.
Mike Trout is the best player to wear number 27 in LA Angels history
Guerrero would've been the answer for just about any number. Wearing an Angels cap in Cooperstown should say a lot, and it does, but Guerrero not being the best to wear number 27 tells us just how good Mike Trout is.
Trout was the 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, ironically behind Randal Grichuk who the Angels also selected. Stephen Strasburg went first overall, followed by Dustin Ackley to the Mariners. Can you imagine if Seattle took Mike Trout in the ballpark that he owns?
Back to Trout. After a shaky debut season which saw him put up a .672 OPS in 40 games, Trout took the league by storm. He took home the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2012 after slashing .326/.399/.564 with 30 home runs and 83 RBI. He led the league with 49 stolen bases, 129 runs scored, and a 168 OPS+. Trout finished second in the AL MVP balloting, was an all-star, and won a Silver Slugger.
Fast forward a decade later, and Trout is still one of, if not the best player in the game. He's a three-time MVP winner (should be more), a ten-time all-star, and a nine-time Silver Slugger winner. In addition to his MVP's Trout has finished second in the balloting four times and in the top-five six times. The consistency is remarkable.
In his career, this Hall of Famer has slashed .303/.415/.587 with 350 home runs and 896 RBI. He'd be in the Hall of Fame if he retired today, but Trout is only 31 years old with plenty of years left. His entire playing career will be spent with the Angels as it should be.
Trout ranks at the top of just about every important statistical category. He's at the top in bWAR, OPS, runs, home runs, and OPS+. He'll be first in categories like hits, RBI, extra-base hits, and games played in not too long.
Trout is the best Angel of all time and it will be awesome to see him head to Cooperstown with an Angels cap on. Hopefully they can win something with him here for the icing on the cake.