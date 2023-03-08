The best Angels player to wear number 45
28 players have worn number 45 in Los Angeles Angels history, including some pretty notable names. Cecil Fielder wore it for his 108-game stint with the Angels in 1998. Eduardo Perez wore it for part of the 1993 season. That's one of three different numbers the current ESPN broadcaster wore for the Angels during his tenure. The best player to wear it is also the most recent player to wear number 45.
Tyler Skaggs is the best player to wear number 45 in Angels history
Tyler Skaggs was drafted by the Angels in the first round of the 2009 Draft before being traded to the Diamondbacks along with other pieces for Dan Haren, who just so happens to be the best Angel to wear a different number. Skaggs made 13 starts over two seasons with Arizona before being traded back to the Angels in the 2013 offseason.
Skaggs dealt with some injuries and inconsistencies, but was for the most part a solid option at the back end of the Angels rotation.
His best season came in 2018 when he posted a 4.02 ERA in 24 starts and 125.1 innings pitched. He had a 3.63 FIP and struck out 9.3 batters per nine.
Overall, Skaggs had a 4.25 ERA in 83 starts with the Angels. His numbers weren't eye popping, but he's the best player to wear number 45.
Skaggs unfortunately was taken from us too soon as he passed away in 2019. In the Angels first home game after Skaggs' death, every player wore number 45. Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined to no-hit the Mariners that night. No player has worn number 45 since Skaggs and there's a very good chance nobody ever wears it again.