The best Angels player to wear number 47
Griffin Canning is battling for a spot as the sixth starter in the Los Angeles Angels rotation. Canning was an established member of the rotation until July of 2021 when he was sent down to the minors in the midst of a rough season. In his first start with Salt Lake Canning hurt his back and was shut down for the season. He ended up missing not only the end of that season, but the entire 2022 season as well.
Canning has an uphill battle for that last Opening Day rotation spot, but will be attempting to crack the rotation wearing number 47. Canning despite only being an Angel for four years, happens to be one of the longest tenured Angels to ever wear number 47. While that's the case, he's certainly not the best.
Andy Messersmith was an all-star and was a very good Angel wearing number 47 but he was only with the club for five seasons, which was the deciding factor for me.
Howie Kendrick is the best player to wear number 47 in Angels history
Howie Kendrick spent nine of his 15 seasons as an Angel. He was just a steady, consistent player you knew exactly what you'd get from him year in and year out.
Kendrick's best season came in 2011 as he slashed .285/.338/.464 with 18 home runs and 63 RBI. He had a 126 OPS+ and stole 14 bases. He made his only all-star appearance that season and was worth 4.6 bWAR.
Kendrick never topped those numbers, but was consistently able to hover around the .300 mark with double digit homers and solid defense at primarily second base.
Kendrick ranks seventh in Angels history in bWAR for position players, eighth in batting, eighth in hits, and 10th in total bases. Messersmith had the better individual seasons, but taking into consideration Kendrick's longevity with the club, he gets the nod as the best Angel to wear number 47.