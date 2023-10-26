The best Angels WAR season by a third baseman in franchise history
Third base is a bit of a weaker position in Los Angeles Angels history when compared with others, but there are still some good ones out there to talk about. Chone Figgins is the franchise's leader with 280 stolen bases and is second with 53 triples. Finding a player as fast as he was to play the hot corner was rare, but Figgins was a fixture at the top of the order for a long time.
Doug DeCinces played well for six years with the Angels in the 1980's, helping them make the postseason twice and even finishing in third place in MVP voting one year. The Angels had hoped Anthony Rendon would be among the best third basemen in the history of this franchise, but he's been an absolute disaster.
Troy Glaus is undoubtedly the best third baseman in Angels history, so to see him be the guy with the highest WAR in a single season among Angels third basemen comes as no surprise.
The best LA Angels WAR season from a third baseman belongs to Troy Glaus in 2000
Troy Glaus made his MLB debut with the Angels in 1998 after being selected third overall one year prior, but failed to make much of an impression in the 48 games he played that year. The 1999 season was when Glaus showed why he was picked when he was as he hit 29 home runs and became a fixture at the hot corner.
Glaus broke out and became a good player in 1999, but he took another step into an absolute star the following year. Glaus' 2000 season was one of the best and most memorable ones in Angels franchise history.
That year saw Glaus slash .284/.404/.604 with 47 home runs and 102 RBI. He set the single-season home run record for this franchise with the 47 long balls, a record that still stands to this day. That season also saw him rank in the top five in a single season in Angels history in slugging percentage (.604), runs scored (120), total bases (340), walks (112), and extra-base hits (85).
It wasn't only the best offensive season an Angels third baseman has ever had, it was one of the best seasons any Angels position player has had. Glaus was an all-star and took home his first Silver Slugger Award.
While most of the bWAR Glaus accumulated was due to his outstanding bat, his glove didn't lag behind one bit. He had 1.9 dWAR that year which ranks in the top 30 in a single season in Angels history. He was a complete player.
Glaus narrowly edged out Chone Figgins for the highest bWAR for an Angels third baseman, as he finished with 7.8 compared to Figgins' 7.7 in 2009. Glaus is remembered more for his 2002 World Series MVP performance, but in terms of the regular season only, his 2000 was a tough one to beat.