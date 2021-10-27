The biggest division deficit Angels have ever overcome in September to make the playoffs

2004 is one of the greatest division races in the last 20 years, and potentially the best in the history of the American League West.

With 9 days left in the season, the newly minted Anaheim Angels trailed the A's by 3 games with 9 games remaining. They also trailed the Texas Rangers by a couple of games. The race went down to the last day of the season, and Garret Anderson carried the team to victory over the A's and side-winder Chad Bradford. Entering the last week of the season, Anderson was 2 for his last 27 of the plate. However, he clobbered a double down the line to break a 3-3 tie in the 8th innings to help clinch the division title.

The Angels do not have a storied history of dramatic comebacks, as the years they did reach the postseason they almost always dominated the league the whole season. In 2004, they were 1st, 2nd or 3rd place in the AL West at any given point during the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. signed with the Angels for 5 years and $70 million in January, 2004, perhaps the greatest free agent signing in franchise history. Guerrero was far and away the Angels' best hitter that year, surpassing players like Chone Figgins, Adam Kennedy, and José Guillén in fWAR that season. Guerrero won the AL MVP after posting a .337/.391/.598/.989 slash line.

Despite getting hot at the right time, the Angels went down quickly in the ALDS to the soon-to-be World Series Champion Boston Red Sox.

The Angels won the World Series in 2002, but subsequently floundered in 2003. On the backs of Guerrero, the Angels provided MLB fans with an exhilarating season. It was one for the ages.

Those were the days.