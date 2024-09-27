The old school manager in Ron Washington isn't afraid to criticize his Angels players

There has been a clear shift in the way that MLB managers operate nowadays. Leaning on in-game analytics, managing personalities, and not being an authoritative figure have become mainstay in the modern game. Perhaps, refreshingly, the Angels still have a hold on old-school managing. Ron Washington, one of the most respected people in the sport, still attacks his day-to-day leadership similar to those who came before him. He's firm yet understanding, he wants his players to fully develop, and he is not afraid to tell his players what they need to hear.

The Angels are a roster comprised of young players, which can be a tall task for most managers who want to win immediately. Washington understands that the long line of players under 25-years-old on his roster are not accustomed to the grind of the baseball season. He thinks it's something every player needs to go through in order to adjust to being an every ballplayer.

"For managers, good is only equated by wins and losses,” Washington told the LA Times. “I’m absorbing things I’m not used to. I’ve been a winner most of my career. … I really need to be strong because they’ve never experienced this. The first thing they’ll want to do is make excuses and quit.”

Washington possesses a patience that makes him one of the more suitable people for this job. His coaching staff has even needed to vent to him behind closed doors due to the frustration of coaching so many young players at the big league level. He calms everyone down - and his wisdom -regardless of how it is delivered, is appreciated.

"You got to take the brutal honesty when he shoots it straight," Jo Adell told the LA Times. "We've gotten better because of it and even though sometimes it's really blunt, it's the way that it should be."

Washington didn't cloak the criticism Adell has received this season for poor defensive play, nor did he pull any punches on Logan O'Hoppe's attempt to play through injury. He called O'Hoppe "immature," and rightfully so, for doing this because Washington does not want his players concerned about what others will say of them. They only need to worry about their health and what he has to say.

Washington even benched Nolan Schanuel this season when the Halos were playing a day game, and he didn't hide the reasoning behind the decision, either. His straightforwardness was a wake-up call for Schanuel, and he made an effort to lose that reputation. Schanuel's batting average is actually higher in day games this season and he has Washington to thank for that.

Even if his sentiments come across as a yelling grandfather sometimes, this is exactly what the Angels players need in order to catch up to MLB speed. When Washington pays them a compliment, it feels earned.