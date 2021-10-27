Ron Washington's comments should implore front office to save Angels in 2025

For a long time now, the 2024 season has been about looking to the future for the Los Angeles Angels. Between the loss of Shohei Ohtani in free agency as well as the lingering injury issues with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon (no surprise with the latter), this season has largely been about developing the Angels' young players and getting the roster on board with manager Ron Washington's philosophy and expectations.

There has been some real progress towards that end. Caden Dana is lighting things up in the minor leagues, the Angels added Christian Moore in the 2024 draft, and some of the Angels' young core in the big leagues (especially Zach Neto) have shown real signs of life as the season has progressed.

Unfortunately, that progress hasn't translated to many wins as the Angels are in last place in the AL and have lost seven straight after getting beat up by the Tigers on Wednesday. In wake of the loss, as well as a called team meeting during the Angels' latest slump, it sure sounds like Washington both is optimistic about the team's chances in 2025 and also pleading with the front office to give his team some more help.

Ron Washington's bold proclamation should spur Angels' front office into action

While Washington has not been one to mince words when his players screw up or don't play with the accountability he expects, it is also clear that his players love him. He also expresses confidence in his guys, always having their backs. Still, it was very telling when Washington said after the game that, "We’re going to be better for it. After we make it through this season, and next year I’m hoping to be knocking on the door of contention.”

As great as that sounds to Angels fans, this roster is going to need some help to make that happen. The outfield is a bit of a mess (especially without Trout), the infield hasn't been producing consistently on either side of the ball, and the Angels are famously shallow in pitching depth. If the LA is going to actually contend next year, adding some actual talent on both sides of the ball in free agency or trade this offseason is a must.

Whether or not the Angels actually do so is an open question. Perry Minasian did just get extended despite the fact that he hasn't made many moves as of late to help the team get back to the postseason, and we know that owner Arte Moreno is a bit of a wild card. Hopefully they listen to Washington and give him the tools he needs to get LA back to October.

