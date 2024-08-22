Angels reportedly shock fans with Perry Minasian contract extension
By Drew Koch
Well, Angels fans, get ready to see more of Perry Minasian in the future. Minasian and the Los Angeles Angels have reportedly agreed to a contract extension to keep the Halos' top decision-maker in Anaheim for the foreseeable future. The contract details are not yet known.
Minasian was heading into the final year of his deal, and while the results on the field haven't yielded a playoff appearance, it would appear that Angels' owner Arte Moreno has seen enough development from LA's young core to keep the general manager around for a little while longer.
Though the wins and losses haven't been there, Minasian was instrumental in bringing catcher Logan O'Hoppe to Anaheim. Minasian has also had a hand in a number of the Angels' recent draft picks that have made the quick ascent to the major leagues.
Minasian was pulling the string when both shortstop Zach Neto and first baseman Nolan Schanuel were selected. This year's first-round draft choice, Christian Moore, also looks like a quick learner who'll be elevated to the major league roster in no time.
There are bound to be a number of Angels' fans who won't find this news very favorable at all. Much of LA's fanbase was upset that Minasian held onto a number of assets at the MLB trade deadline rather than getting highly-valued prospects in exchange for the likes of Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo. Minasian also brought in just one major league free agent (Robert Stephenson) this past winter, and he's been on the IL all season.
But Minasian did bring two top prospects back LA in exchange for reliever Carlos Esteves, and there's hope that a healthy Mike Trout could help lead this team back to the postseason in 2025. So much depends on how the Angels handle the offseason, and with Moreno holding onto the checkbook, who knows what will happen.
The Angels have a good young core, and credit for that has to go to Minasian. If some of the organization's top minor league talent continues to develop, and Halos can perhaps swings some offseason deals, maybe Minasian is the man for the job after all. Time will tell.