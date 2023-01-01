Three best things to happen to the Angels in 2022
1) Arte Moreno expressed an interest in selling the team
It's clear that the Angels dysfunction has been tied to Arte Moreno. He's meddled in team decisions, refused to spend like a big-market owner, and done a poor job giving the Angels proper resources to succeed.
The Angels have been a top-heavy team ever since Mike Trout established himself as the best player in baseball. It was Trout, expensive free agent signings, and a whole lot of nothing. With Moreno committing massive contracts to free agents and also refusing to go into the luxury tax, the task was almost impossible for whoever was the Angels GM.
The Angels have done a better job at fielding a more complete ballclub for 2023, but it's still not perfect.
The Angels have weak farm systems and have shown they're for the most part incapable of developing the talent they have in the farm. This all ties back to ownership.
It's unclear when Moreno will execute the sale or who will be the lucky buyer, but Rob Manfred hopes it'll go through by Opening Day.
When Moreno sells the team, we can hope that the new owner will find a way to extend Shohei Ohtani and build a competitive team around him and Trout for years to come.