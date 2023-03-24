Three Angels players you forgot made the Opening Day roster in 2022
With Opening Day just six days away, talk of who will make the Los Angeles Angels Opening Day roster is all Angels fans can think about.
Fortunately there haven't been any major injuries this spring (knock on wood) but that makes deciding who should be on the Opening Day roster that much more difficult. I gave it a shot, but there're many different variations of it that I think would make sense.
The projected 2023 Opening Day roster looks much different and better than the one last season. It's deeper with legitimate MLB talent scattered all over. The Angels finally have a roster that should be able to navigate through a 162-game season. Let's take a look at three players who somehow made the Opening Day roster last season that you probably forgot about.
1. Angels fans forgot Jack Mayfield made the Opening Day roster in 2022
Jack Mayfield made the Angels Opening Day roster in 2022 after a solid spring. The middle infielder slashed .250/.314/.500 with two home runs and 10 RBI. He beat out Andrew Velazquez for the backup middle infielder spot.
Mayfield played in 73 games for the Angels in 2021 and had a .704 OPS. The reason Angels fans likely forgot Mayfield made the Opening Day roster in 2022 is he only played in 23 games all season!
In those 23 games he slashed .180/.230/.271 with one home run and six RBI. Not great,
Mayfield was with the Angels primarily as a backup infielder until mid-June before being DFA'd and sent down to the minors. He would not get another call-up and elected minor league free agency.
The Angels have gone from Jack Mayfield being a backup infielder on Opening day to two of David Fletcher, Gio Urshela, and Luis Rengifo likely sitting on the bench most of the time. Quite the turnaround.