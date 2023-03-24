Three Angels players you forgot made the Opening Day roster in 2022
2. Angels fans forgot Jose Rojas made the Opening Day roster in 2022
Jose Rojas was the other backup infielder to make the Opening Day roster. Rojas crushed the ball during the spring slashing .444/.545/.926 with three home runs and eight RBI in 27 at-bats. Just a monster month for Rojas.
Rojas had the ability to play the corner infield and corner outfield positions which in theory gave the Angels some versatility, but Rojas didn't hit at all. He had just three hits in his first 20 at-bats before being sent down to the minors. He'd play one game in May befor egetting sent down again, and then played some in August before one more demotion.
Overall, Rojas played in 22 games and slashed .125/.140/.161 with no home runs and one RBI in 57 plate appearances. He drew a grand total of one walk while striking out 19 times. He had an OPS+ of -14 which doesn't feel possible.
Rojas had a -1.1 bWAR in just 57 plate appearances which, again, doesn't feel possible. And this guy made the Opening Day roster.
Rojas would not sniff the 2023 Angels 40-man roster, and that's a wonderful feeling. The Angels have to feel good with guys like Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo, and Brandon Drury capable of filling in at third if/when Anthony Rendon goes down with an injury.