Three Angels players you forgot made the Opening Day roster in 2022
3. Angels fans forgot Oliver Ortega made the Opening Day roster in 2022
Oliver Ortega did not allow a run in his six innings of work during Spring Training. He only struck out two batters, and was outpitched by Kyle Barraclough, but Ortega's spot on the 40-man roster helped him get this spot.
His 40-man status wasn't the only thing working in his favor, MLB gave teams two additional roster spots to work with for the first month of the season because of the lockout. This allowed Ortega to make the roster as an extra bullpen arm since most of the pitchers hadn't gone through a full spring training and weren't fully stretched out.
Ortega isn't as forgettable as Mayfield and Rojas because he stuck around for a while. The right-hander made 27 appearances for the Halos and wasn't too bad, posting a 3.71 ERA although his 4.76 FIP wasn't great.
I thought Ortega was mostly fine in low-leverage spots and was honestly a bit surprised that the Angels DFA'd him this offseason.
Ortega was claimed off of waivers by the Twins and is with them now. He wouldn't have much of a shot at cracking this bullpen at any point this season, so it's not a huge loss.