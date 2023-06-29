Three relievers that can take Andrew Wantz's spot in the Angels bullpen
3) LA Angels reliever Kenyon Yovan can take Andrew Wantz's spot in the bullpen
Of course, the Angels can just surprise us all and bring someone up who is not on the 40-man roster. This would be a bit more tricky as it'd likely involve Designating a player for Assignment as there aren't any legitimate 60-day IL candidates that I know of, but it's not an impossibility.
Kenyon Yovan is a player I thought the Angels might've brought up before some of the other younger relievers like Ben Joyce, Jose Soriano, and Sam Bachman but the Angels have yet to promote this right-hander. Now could be his time.
Through his first 18 appearances, Yovan had an ERA of 0.41 as he had allowed one earned run in 22 innings pitched. That run came in his first appearance of the season. His ERA has ballooned since mainly due to an outing in which he gave up six runs without recording an out on June 7, but each of Yovan's last two appearances has been scoreless outings.
Yovan has been more effective than the young guys with the enhanced grip baseballs they're using in the Southern League, which can only inspire confidence that he'd pitch well at this level with more normal baseballs if he were to be called upon.
The Angels have consistently called upon the best players when they feel they're ready. I'm not sure why they wouldn't bring Yovan up now if that's the case. See what he's got. If he doesn't pitch well, send him back down.