Top 3 players the LA Angels should take with the eighth pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The MLB draft is quickly approaching, with the Angels having the eighth pick. This event takes place July 14 in Arlington, Texas, prior to the All-Star Game. While the team has produced big-league talent from recent drafts, the overall talent floor at the big-league level is low, considering the team is so young.
With Angels general manager Perry Minasian being so aggressive in their call-ups to the big leagues, most Angels prospects haven’t seen a lot of minor-league action. No matter how aggressive Minasian has been with recent selections, he can't let timeline cloud his judgment this year. Rather, he has to choose the right player for the organization and the best available on the board. Here are some options the Angels could go for early.
LA Angels Potential Draft Pick: Hagen Smith
It’s tough to gauge where any of these players will go, but Hagen Smith looks like a pure dominant lefty when he’s on the mound. Smith's ability to induce in-zone misses has been phenomenal, as his fastball sits mid-to-upper 90s. Where that fastball's going? That's still relatively up for debate.
According to MLB.com's scouting report on Smith, “He has improved his control and performance in 2024, highlighted by striking out 17 over six innings on just 78 pitches against Oregon State, with some evaluators calling it the most dominant game they ever had seen.”
He makes pitching at high velocity seem easy with his smooth delivery. When watching the way he pitches closely, there is some resemblance to former Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen, as Smith fires pitches across his body, but from the left side.
LA Angels Potential Draft Pick: Chase Burns
If Smith is off the board, then the Angels could certainly still land a frontline starter in Chase Burns. While both Burns and Smith could slot in as future relievers, Burns does have a large enough arsenal of pitches to fit nicely into a future rotation. His blazing fastball stands out more than Smith’s, as Burns' offering reaches the upper 90s consistently and touches 100 mph often.
Burns also complements his fastball with solid curveball, slider, and decent changeup. His scouting report reads, “His tight slider is a true beast that sits in the upper 80s and has generated a 60 percent swing-and-miss rate during the last two seasons.”
One concern for Burns is that he goes all out when pitching, meaning to pitch to his incredible ability, he needs to produce more effort than some hurlers. This could eventually send him back to a reliever role which ... while having an arm like that could be a weapon in the 'pen, this team would prefer a bonafide starter.
Another concern from an organizational standpoint is that the team hasn’t developed pitchers all too well recently. They are relying on a young rotation currently and have found plenty of issues. Guys like Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval (before he got injured), Davis Daniel, and Jose Soriano have all faced adversity and experienced growing pains throughout the season.
If the Angels want to pick a guy like Burns or Smith, they need to significantly improve their player development. Otherwise, these types of players could just be mediocre, or might be shipped off to find improvement elsewhere.
LA Angels Potential Draft Pick: Bryce Rainer
Now for a shot in the dark type of pick, because the Angels will more than likely not make this variety of move. Shortstop Bryce Rainer has a strong combination of both contact and power, with his strength being a better tool at the moment, according to MLB.com. One thing to also like is that he still has some room to grow, which makes it even more likely for him to tap into his raw power.
You might be concerned with the pick, considering Zach Neto is already at shortstop, but you never go for immediate need in the draft, and Rainer could move around in the infield as he grows. When watching his swing, it’s very fluid and has gotten the Corey Seager comparison.
The Angels would also have the benefit of him being from California, as he wouldn’t need to change scenery. A homegrown talent being drafted and developed would be a great feel-good story for the team, as we’ve seen with players like Kevin Pillar, Mickey Moniak, and Griffin Canning.
Rainer being a high school player could be the only downside to this selection, as it will take him longer to develop, and it could take a lot of the Angels' bonus pool to sway him from attending school. However, if the opportunity presents itself, the Angels should at least consider taking a look at him, just for his ability with the bat and his potential for power.
All of these players have unique skill sets that separate them from one other. This will be another huge opportunity for the Angels, as there is more pressure than ever on Minasian to build a future contender, and one of these players could help with that.