Top Angels prospect wins California League MVP
The Los Angeles Angels do not have a very good farm system. In fact, they have the worst farm system in baseball according to this list on MLB.com.
Logan O'Hoppe is the Angels' only top-100 prospect and he was just acquired at the deadline from the Phillies. Zach Neto was the Angels' first-round pick in 2022 but is not in the top 100.
One prospect that Angels fans should be excited about is Edgar Quero.
Edgar Quero just won the California League MVP award and is a prospect Angels fans should keep an eye on.
Edgar Quero is a 19-year-old catching prospect from Cuba. He was signed by the Angels in 2021 for $200,000 and has skyrocketed in the system rankings. He was the 17th-ranked prospect in the Angels system according to MLB.com in 2021 and has shot up to third this season.
Quero played in ten games in A-ball last season and didn't do much. He played the entire season in 2022 and won the league's MVP award as a 19-year-old.
Quero slashed .312/.435/.530 with 17 home runs and 75 RBI. He showed an elite ability to get on base and even played solid defense behind the plate. The switch-hitter added 12 stolen bases which is a very solid number for a catcher and he hit 35 doubles as well.
It's very likely we see Quero as a 20-year-old opening up the season in AA Rocket City. The Angels do have a top catcher prospect already in O'Hoppe but you never know how these prospects will pan out. Quero could be a trade chip or maybe the catcher of the future.
In a very thin farm system, it's great to see a young stud like Quero stepping up and skyrocketing in prospect rankings. With another good year next season, I'd imagine Quero would gain more notoriety and find his way on top 100 lists.