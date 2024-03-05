Top LA Angels prospect among those reassigned to minor-league camp
Los Angeles sent down a dozen players.
By Drew Koch
Spring training is made up of several different types of players. There are the veterans like Mike Trout who are just trying to get their timing down and be ready for Opening Day. Another group is made up of journeymen who are looking to capture a spot on the roster with a strong spring performance. Then there are the young, talented prospects attempting to bolster their chances of receiving a call-up to The Show.
That latter group of individuals is where one of the Los Angeles Angels top prospects, Nelson Rada, found himself until he was reassigned to minor-league camp this week. Rada, along with another 11 players, will remain in Arizona through the rest of spring training, but will no longer be training with the big league club.
Rada, who's viewed as a top three prospect in the Angels farm system according to MLB Pipeline, was 2-for-6 in four Cactus League games this spring. Rada's demotion should not be viewed as a negative, but rather the front office's attempt to offer those at-bats to players that have a legitimate chance to break camp with the Angels.
Among the other Angels players joining Nelson Rada at minor league camp are fellow top prospect Alberto Rios, 2022 international signee Joel Hurtado, and former Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White.
In addition to the players reassigned to minor league camp, the Halos also cut ties with shortstop Richie Martin. The former first-round pick had just one hit in seven games this spring, and was unlikely to be part of the Angels' Opening Day roster.
Rada, Hurtado, and the other 10 players who were reassigned are now likely to begin their 2024 season in the minors or with another ball club altogether. Rada played in over 100 games at Low-A Inland Empire in 2023, and will probably land at High-A Tri-City to begin his second full season stateside.
This is just the first round of cuts the Los Angeles Angels have made this spring, and there'll be plenty more ahead with Opening Day just little over three weeks away. Players like Jo Adell, Ehire Adrianza, and Miguel Sanó will be battling for a spot on the Angels 26-man roster. If they fall flat in their pursuit, the next round of cuts might include their names.