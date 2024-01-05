Top outfield prospect unsurprisingly dubbed as next Angels breakout star
Nelson Rada has the chance to be a star.
It's well-known that the Los Angeles Angels have a lot of work to do when it comes to building their farm system. Not only is Arte Moreno unwilling to invest in player development as he should, but the team has traded away several of their prospects over the years as they try and win now. That, of course, has failed spectacularly.
While the Angels farm system is undoubtedly one of the worst in the majors, they've done a decent job at finding successful young players in recent years. Guys like Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Reid Detmers, and Mickey Moniak are exciting building blocks for the Angels to watch continue to develop. MLB.com's Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra believe Nelson Rada could be the next young breakout star for Angels fans to enjoy watching.
Nelson Rada dubbed as MLB.com's Angels prospect primed to break out
"After signing for $1.85 million out of Venezuela in 2022, Rada made the jump to Single-A as a 17-year-old last season and batted .276/.395/.346 with a California League-high 55 steals in 115 games. He has a good approach, 15-homer upside, plus speed and the instincts to handle center field."- Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra - MLB.com
Rada being chosen as the Angels' breakout prospect comes as little surprise, considering he's one of, if not the best prospect in the system of players who haven't debuted yet. Nolan Schanuel is considered the top prospect by most outlets, but he's already in the majors. Rada is often slotted right behind him, and is considered the third-best Angels prospect according to MLB.com.
Despite being one of the youngest players in Single-A, Rada put together a very strong season. He excelled primarily in the field and on the base paths, but his .742 OPS for a player so young was nothing to scoff at. As he continues to improve and grow, he'll only get better offensively, which is exciting considering how good he is in the field and on the bases.
There aren't many reasons for Angels fans to be excited in the future especially with Shohei Ohtani gone, but Nelson Rada is undoubtedly one of them. He should be an exciting building block for this team for years to come, and considering how aggressive the Angels are when it comes to promoting prospects, don't be surprised if he winds up in the majors within the next couple of years.