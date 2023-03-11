The best Angels player to wear number 48
Reid Detmers enters his second full season as a Los Angeles Angel as a full-time member of the rotation. He's expected to take another leap forward as the Halos attempt to snap their postseason drought. Detmers will attempt to do this while wearing number 48.
Jose Alvarez was a reliable left-handed reliever for five seasons wearing number 48 for the Angels. Bill Singer had a couple of good seasons wearing number 48, and so did Don Lee in the 1960's.
34 different players have worn number 48, but one stands out from the rest.
Torii Hunter is the best player to wear number 48 in Angels history
The Angels signed Torii Hunter to a five-year deal worth $90 million in the 2007 offseason. Hunter was an icon as a Twin, winning seven straight Gold Gloves and making two all-star appearances before signing with the Halos.
The Angels are known for their bad signings, but the Hunter deal is one they'd gladly do again. Hunter was a very good player offensively and defensively as an Angel.
Hunter would win two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, and was a two-time all-star in his five seasons. He was always between a 3-5 win player and was consistently available.
Hunter slashed .286/.352/.462 as an Angel, averaging 21 home runs and 86 RBI per season. That along with his elite defense made him well worth the price tag.
He ranks 13th in bWAR among position players, 12th in OPS, and 10th in OPS+. He's in the top 10-20 in virtually every offensive category despite only being an Angel for five seasons. He's one of the best center fielders this franchise has ever had.