Trading for a Marlins pitcher is less likely for the Angels after the Segura signing
The Los Angeles Angels need another starting pitcher. It's likely to come from the free agent market, but there's always the chance Perry Minasian surprises us with a trade out of nowhere. He did it twice this offseason with the Angels acquiring Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe.
The Marlins are a team full of young pitching but in desperate need of offense. They were last in the NL and third to last in all of baseball in runs scored. Trading a pitcher for a bat always made sense for Miami and I expect them to do that at some point.
After the Marlins signed Jean Segura, they added to what already was a crowded infield. Segura joins Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miguel Rojas, Joey Wendle, Garrett Cooper, Jordan Groshans, and Jon Berti in an infield that only has four spots. The Marlins need offense but don't need an infielder.
After the Segura signing it's unlikely the Angels can make a trade for a young Marlins pitcher.
It was reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies were in discussions about a trade involving Edward Cabrera of the Marlins and Brendan Rodgers of the Rockies. It's unclear if these talks came before or after Jean Segura signing with the Marlins, but they likely came before.
A player similar to Rodgers is Luis Rengifo. Rodgers is a better defender but Rengifo is a better hitter. They both have three years of control and both make sense as players who'd do well in Miami.
Rengifo or Rodgers straight up for a pitcher like Cabrera who has double the team control doesn't seem very fair, both teams would've had to add another piece most likely. After Miami signed Segura, they likely won't have an interest in either player.
Rengifo does have 19 games played in the outfield with six of them coming this past season. If Miami wants to try and convert him to a corner outfielder that'd be interesting, but I can't see them happening.
The only way a trade for a Marlins pitcher could make sense is if they valued someone like Jo Adell highly which is obviously unlikely.
A trade for a pitcher like Cabrera or Pablo Lopez never seemed likely to me because of the lack of assets the Angels have, but after the Segura signing, a trade feels almost impossible between the two sides.