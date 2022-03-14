Ty Buttrey returns to LA Angels camp in shocking move, ready to start MLB comeback
Part of the reason the LA Angels' bullpen was so thin in 2021 was due to Ty Buttrey retiring right before the year started. Buttrey did have a bad 2020, but it was hard to really take that bad year all too seriously due to the nature of the pandemic season that it was.
Buttrey did, however, make it clear that he wanted to come back to the game this offseason. Sure enough, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported that Buttrey did make the trip to Angels spring training:
Having Buttrey will be a major help to what is still a relatively thin pen for the Angels. Sure, he didn't play last year. That being said, he got some work in during spring training last year before he retired, so it's not like he hasn't pitched at any level in an extended period of time.
Ty Buttrey was lights out in 2018 and 2019 for the LA Angels.
Once Ty Buttrey came up to the Big Leagues for the LA Angels on August 16th, 2018, there was no looking back. In 2018 and 2019, Buttrey pitched 88 times. He posted a 3.86 ERA with a 119 ERA+ and 3.15 FIP. He flashed great talent, and talent is truly a comeback candidate's best friend.
He knows what his arm is capable of, and now that he has the desire mentally, it wouldn't shock me at all if he has a successful comeback. A guy who showed off a lot of strikeout potential, Buttrey struck out 10.6 batters per nine in 2018 and '19. Only allowing 0.8 home runs per nine in those two years, batters have a tough time getting a hold of him when he's on.
The former fourth round draft pick is a nice addition, and another opportunity to swing the bat on a talented reliever. This one in particular has proven that he has been able to be very successful in the past, and the potential for a good year is most certainly there.