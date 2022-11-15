Tyler Anderson deal makes a lot of sense for the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have signed Tyler Anderson to a three-year #39 million dollar deal according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Anderson is the first move of hopefully many this offseason that the Angels have made, as they try to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.
For a club with a very young rotation and not a lot of depth, the Anderson signing makes sense.
The Angels signing Tyler Anderson makes a lot of sense and the terms are very fair.
The Angels signed Anderson to a deal for three years $39 million dollars so they pay him $13 million dollars a year annually. I think that's great value for a pitcher who was just an all-star in 2022 playing with the Dodgers.
The downside to this deal is the Angels have to give up their second-round pick as Anderson was tendered a Qualifying Offer.
The Angels have a very weak farm system so losing a high pick is a hard pill to swallow but that's the kind of move you make when you try to compete.
This is the second consecutive season the Angels signed someone with the Qualifying Offer attached after they signed Noah Syndergaard last offseason.
Syndergaard only signed for one season and the deal never made much sense as a guy coming off two missed seasons. Anderson on the other hand is a reliable southpaw coming off his best year.
Anderson should slot in as the number two starter for now behind Shohei Ohtani. Chances are slight regression is coming for him, but he's still a massive upgrade over guys like Tucker Davidson and Touki Toussaint who would've been in the rotation with no moves made.
The Angels did not overpay for Anderson and have him for three seasons. They do lose a draft pick which is annoying, but for a team trying to win now this move makes sense.
I like the move, keep going, Perry!