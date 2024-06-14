Unheralded Angels prospect is begging for promotion after power-packed performance
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels do not have the most ballyhooed farm system. In fact, many scouts within the industry consider the Halos to have the worst compilation of young talent in the game today. That's tough news for a fanbase that doesn't have much to cheer at the major league level either.
The Angels have been woeful this season, and while some of the club's younger players have shown signs of growth, LA remains absent of some of the elite, young talent that has taken Major League Baseball by storm.
However, there is an unheralded Angels prospect who is putting up huge power numbers in the minor leagues this season. In fact, Adrian Placencia was just named the California League Player of the Week after going 8-for-21 over his last six games.
LA Angels prospect Adrian Placencia is begging for promotion
Placencia is currently ranked as the Angels' 13th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The Athletics' Keith Law (subscription required), has a bit more favorable view of Placencia, seeing the infielder among the top 10 in the Halos' farm system.
Both outlets have cited Placencia's walk rate as being top-notch among his peers, but that strikeout rate of nearly 30% has many scouts wondering whether or not he'll be able to hit in the major leagues.
Last season, the Angels (as they tend to do) aggressively pushed Placencia up through the system and saw him reach Double-A by the end of the season. After striking out nearly 40% of the time with the Rocket City Trash Pandas in 2023, the Angels organization decided to be a bit more conservative this season.
LA Angels prospect Adrian Placencia has proven himself at Low-A
Placencia began this year all the way back down at Low-A Inland — a spot where he spent over 100 games in 2022. Placencia has since proven that his time in the lower-levels of the minor leagues should be over after crushing four homers and racking up seven RBI this past week.
Placencia should receive a promotion, and soon. The 21-year-old is Rule 5 eligible this next winter, so it's time for the Halos to find out whether or not they have something special or just another in a long line of prospects that will inevitably fizzle out.
The young infielder has massive pop and a good eye at the dish, but his development is being wasted at Low-A. It's time for LA to at least bump Placencia to High-A Tri-City and eventually Double-A Rocket City. The Angels can no longer afford to keep Placencia at the bottom rung of the farm system.