Veteran starting pitcher would provide the Angels with much-needed insurance
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Angels need some more depth, particularly in the starting pitching department.
Jose Suarez going on the Injured List means Chase Silseth is likely moving from the bullpen to the rotation. Silseth has had his struggles as a starting pitcher in his professional career getting deep into games. I have no idea how long this will last or how effective he will be. Outside of Silseth, the Angels didn't have any really viable options.
Tucker Davidson could be solid, but he hasn't started a game in over six weeks and isn't fully stretched out. The same can be said in regard to Jaime Barria. The best option in the minors is probably Kenny Rosenberg, a fairly uninspiring option. Looking at external options could be the best pathway for some starting pitching insurance, and a veteran just became available.
Acquiring Chase Anderson would provide the LA Angels with much-needed rotation depth
Chase Anderson is an uninspiring option. He's been brutal in each of his last three seasons and at his best was nothing more than a back-of-the-rotation guy. He is, however, experienced and has had some success this season.
Anderson made two appearances with the Rays and delivered five scoreless innings. Anderson allowed just two hits and one walk in those five innings. When at his best, Anderson is a guy who can generate a ton of ground balls and has a 53.3% ground ball rate this season.
The 35-year-old was DFA'd by the Rays and once he clears waivers, can be available to sign anywhere. Bringing him in on a minor league deal, much like they did with Reyes Moronta, could be a good idea. The Angels desperately need arms. Anderson is not a great option, but there aren't any great options available on May 11th. See what he can do, and if he's not good, just cut him.
The way I see it is the Angels have very little to lose here. Maybe they can find something with Anderson who was a reliable arm from 2014-2019 in Arizona and Milwaukee. In that stretch, he had a 3.94 ERA and averaged 27 starts per season. A 3.94 ERA would be the third-best ERA in this staff comfortably. If he's bad, it's nothing new since this spot in the rotation was already bad. If he can give you five or six decent innings, then you might win the games you were punting starting Suarez every sixth day.