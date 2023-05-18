Watch Hunter Renfroe save the Angels with the throw of the season
The Los Angeles Angels were wrapping up a four-game series in Baltimore and a seven-game road trip overall. After losing the series in Cleveland in heartbreaking fashion, the Angels needed to figure out a way to at least split the series at Camden Yards.
This dream of a split against a really good Orioles team felt realistic after the Halos took the opener of the series. They scored nine runs and punched out 17 hits in the victory. Unfortunately, the offense fell asleep for the middle games of the series and had a combined four runs on 12 hits in those losses.
For the series finale, the offense showed a bit more life, and the Halos got the victory thanks in large part to Hunter Renfroe's amazing throw.
Does anyone remember that catch Renfroe made on Opening Day? In Oakland, Renfroe just stuck his glove up after turning the wrong way and made a no-look catch to rob an Athletic of extra bases. That catch got overshadowed by a loss, but it was still one of the better catches of this season.
While that catch was nice, Renfroe is a guy who's known for his power, both at the plate and in the field. His ten home runs are tied for the team lead with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, so he's contributing in that area, and his throwing arm has been on display as well.
With one out and nobody on in the ninth inning, in a game the Angels just had to have, Adam Frazier ripped a ball into the right field corner. It felt like a sure double. It would've been a double against probably 95% of right fielders, if not higher. Hunter Renfroe, however, said no, with a strike to second base to nab his college teammate.
Renfroe played the carom off the wall barehanded, spun around, threw off his back foot, and made the throw right on the money on one hop to Zach Neto for the second out of the inning. An unbelievable throw that I cannot stop watching.
The next batter, of course, ripped a double of his own which would've tied the game had Frazier reached second successfully. After intentionally walking Adley Rutschman, Estevez struck out Ryan Mountcastle to end the game and light the halo.
Renfroe wasn't the only hero of today's game. Gio Urshela had a big hit, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani homered, Ohtani drove in the go-ahead run, but Renfroe's throw undoubtedly saved the day and helped the Angels secure a much-needed series split against one of the best teams in the American League.