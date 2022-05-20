What if the LA Angels had signed a superstar Free Agent Shortstop?
How have the signed free agents performed thus far?
Player/Games/Slash Line/HR/xwOBA/wRC+/WAR
1. Carlos Correa - 25 G - .265/.333/.388 - 2 HR - .324 xwOBA - 116 wRC+ -> 0.5 WAR
2. Marcus Semien - 35 G - .173/.235/.223 - 0 HR - .240 xwOBA - 38 wRC+ -> -0.5 WAR
3. Javier Baez - 29 G - .204/.244/.310- 2 HR - .281 xwOBA - 62 wRC+ -> 0.1 WAR
4. Corey Seager - 35 G - .244/.322/.437- 8 HR - .387 xwOBA - 125 wRC+ -> 1.4 WAR
5. Chris Taylor - 34 G - .248/.333/.410- 3 HR - .327 xwOBA - 114 wRC+ -> 0.5 WAR
6. Trevor Story - 32 G - .205/.293/.320- 2 HR - .320 xwOBA - 80 wRC+ -> 0.4 WAR
The prized free agent of the off-season, Carlos Correa has missed some time due to a finger injury, and the “injury prone” conversations were back in full force. Thankfully, the injury was a brief one, and it has yet to be seen just how impactful Correa can and will be for the Twins.
Marcus Semien has been terrible, plain and simple. A serious MVP contender last year looks like a shell of who he was in Toronto, and that is putting it lightly – hopefully for him and for baseball, he can turn it around. Similar to Semien, Javier Baez hasn’t played the part of a superstar yet in Detroit.
Chris Taylor was never believed to have been on the verge of leaving the Dodgers, but he has been about league average through the first quarter of the season. Trevor Story looked completely lost through 30 games of the season, but has managed to turn it on over the past two weeks. He still sits at a measly 80 wRC+ and bats just barely above the Mendoza line at .205. Finally, Corey Seager has put the Rangers $325 million to good use, swatting 8 homeruns at a 125 wRC+ clip through 35 games.