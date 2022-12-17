What's next for the Angels after striking out on SS FA market?
The fourth and final star free agent shortstop has signed as Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The terms of the deal are reportedly seven-years $175 million dollars.
I can understand the Los Angeles Angels not topping this price as he got $25 million dollars annually, just slightly less than guys like Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa. The other three shortstops did get more years but AAV matters too, and Swanson is nowhere near as good as those players.
Where do the Angels go from here after missing out on all of the big-name shortstops?
The Angels never appeared to be in on one of the big-four free-agent shortstops which is obviously disappointing. The Angels biggest need is the shortstop position, and the elite shortstops available have all signed elsewhere.
The Angels have some options on the open market they can pursue if they'd like. Someone like Jean Segura can be signed to play second base with Rengifo and Fletcher getting the shortstop reps.
The Angels can also sign someone like Elvis Andrus to play shortstop while having Rengifo and Fletcher split time at second base (I would not do this).
The Halos should be active in the trade market to see if they can find a shortstop. Amed Rosario could be available as he's in the final year of team control. Maybe Miguel Rojas can be had for cheap coming off a down year? Could Brandon Crawford be acquired after the Giants signed Correa?
Perry Minasian has to have some sort of solution here because the Angels need to improve up the middle. They have a second baseman who can't hit playing shortstop in David Fletcher and a third baseman who was a tick above average offensively playing second base in Luis Rengifo where he's underwhelming defensively.
They've done a nice job with the additions they've made but cannot be done. The Angels being in on Willson Contreras tells us that they still have money. Spend it!