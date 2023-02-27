What we can learn from the most recent Angels Spring Training game
It's important to not overreact too much to Los Angeles Angels Spring Training games, but it's impossible to not be at least a little bit excited after yesterday's win over the White Sox.
This game had everything Angels fans could've wanted. Wayne Randazzo was on the call for the first time and did great. The Angels got stellar pitching and looked so formidable at the plate.
What we saw at the plate is what the focus should be. We can learn one very important thing about the Angels just from watching yesterday's game alone.
The LA Angels have the potential to be a powerhouse offensively
The Angels started most of their regulars yesterday for the home opener and things couldn't have gone much better. Yes, the Angels didn't face White Sox starting pitchers like Lance Lynn or Lucas Giolito, but that really doesn't matter too much. They showed what they're capable of.
With two out and nobody on in the bottom of the first, Shohei Ohtani hit a booming triple off the wall and then Anthony Rendon, yes, Anthony Rendon, hit an RBI single to the oppoisite field to give the Halos the early lead. The offense can score runs in an eyeblink.
In the bottom of the second, Taylor Ward hit a two-run double again with two outs to extend their lead. Mike Trout followed with a double of his own, 4-0 Angels.
In the bottom of the third, Anthony Rendon, again, Anthony Rendon led off the inning with a home run. Hunter Renfroe went back-to-back just two pitches later to give the Angels a 6-0 lead. The Angels would score another run that inning and win 7-0.
We saw the starters put up crooked numbers in two of the three innings they played. Most were taken out after the third as they already had three at-bats.
We can learn just how deep this lineup is. One through six of the order yesterday contributed in a big way. The only players who hit in the top six who did not drive in runs were Shohei Ohtani, who we all know is unbelievable, and Brandon Drury who walked twice. From top to bottom the Angels lineup can hit, and can hit for power. This is something we haven't seen in quite some time.
Being able to hit and hit for power allows you to come back in games or break games open to win. The Angels were 25th in runs scored last season, but pitched pretty well for the most part. If the team can stay healthy, which is a huge if, they'll be in the top half in runs. They could very easily see themselves in the top five or ten, which is a major key to winning baseball games.