When do Los Angeles Angels pitchers and catchers report to spring training?
Angels fans will see their squad back in just a matter of weeks.
It's safe to say that the offseason has been mostly underwhelming after what turned out to be a widely disappointing 2023 season. The Los Angeles Angels did make a big move, inking Robert Stephenson to a three-year deal, and have also added additional pitching depth, but Stephenson being the biggest addition after losing Shohei Ohtani to their crosstown rivals is a tough pill to swallow.
The Angels won just 73 games last season, and that was with Ohtani winning the AL MVP Award. With Ohtani gone, the Angels could win more games simply with better injury luck, but their ceiling is obviously dimished greatly without their superstar two-way player.
Excitement might be at a low for Angels baseball, but it's always an exciting time of year when baseball season approaches. Fans are still excited to watch players like Mike Trout appear in a game for the first time in a long time, and can also enjoy watching the team's young players like Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, and Logan O'Hoppe.
Before the regular season begins, pitchers and catchers report to the Angels Spring Training facility in Tempe, Arizona. Pitchers and catchers reporting is the unofficial date that brings baseball officially back ahead of a new season, so it's a date fans have marked on their calendars.
When do pitchers and catchers report for the Angels?
According to the Angels schedule on MLB.com, pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 14. Valentine's Day! Fans can get their first glimpse at newest Angel Robert Stephenson, as well as some other pitchers like Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, and Griffin Canning.
While it's unclear as to when the rest of the players have to report, the Angels' first full squad workouts are on the following Monday, February 19. There, fans will get their first glimpse of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon as the team takes shape.
The first Spring Training game takes place on Saturday, February 24 in a matchup against the Dodgers. Whether Shohei Ohtani will play that day remains to be seen, but whether he does or does not, it'll be must-see TV.
Spring Training continues to inch closer. Fans are focused on players the team should sign and for good reason, but Spring Training is when things starts to really feel real.