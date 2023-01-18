Where does the Angels outfield rank in MLB?
The Los Angeles Angels had a lot of issues last season, but two of the best players on the team were Taylor Ward and of course, Mike Trout. The Angels had elite production coming from two of their three outfield spots who just so happen to hit first and second most of the time in the Angels lineup.
The biggest hole in the lineup was left field. Angels left fielders had a 69 WRC+ (29th in MLB), and 0.3 fWAR (27th in MLB). The likes of Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak, Brandon Marsh, and Magneuris Sierra just didn't get it done.
Finding a corner outfielder was paramount to the Angels having any kind of success in 2023 and Perry Minasian did just that by acquiring Hunter Renfroe in a trade. With Ward, Trout, and Renfroe being the Angels outfield the question has to be asked. Where does the Angels outfield rank in MLB?
The Angels just might have the best outfield in all of baseball.
MLB Network has been posting their top 10 players for each position. So far they've gone through relievers and all three outfield positions. The Angels were one of two teams to have an outfielder in the top 10 in all three positions.
Hunter Renfroe ranked 10th out of the right fielders, Mike Trout was the top-ranked center fielder, and Taylor Ward was fourth out of the left fielders.
The only other team to have outfielders ranked at all three positions was, of course, the Astros. Houston has Kyle Tucker ranked fourth out of the right fielders, Chas McCormick ranked 10th of 10 center fielders, and Yordan Alvarez ranked 1st out of the left fielders. Michael Brantley was also on that list, ranking eighth.
I personally think the argument for both sides is incredibly close. The Angels have the best outfielder of the two teams in Mike Trout but Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker are both much better than the Angels second-best outfielder, Taylor Ward. Houston also has the worst outfielder of the six between the teams in McCormick.
What do you think? Do the Angels have the best outfield in MLB? There's definitely an argument for it.