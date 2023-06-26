White Sox vs. Angels prediction and odds for Monday, June 26 (Dueling Aces... Kind Of)
By Josh Yourish
The Los Angeles Angels outscored the Rockies 32-12 over their weekend three-game series and somehow managed to lose two of those three games. Their 25-1 win was the story, but they’ve lost five of seven games and at 42-37 are third in the AL West. They’ll now host the Chicago White Sox for a four-game series as Chicago comes off a series win over Boston. The White Sox are 34-45.
Dylan Cease has struggled this season with a 3-3 record and 4.22 ERA in 16 starts, but could be turning things around after a strong month of June. He will matchup against Reid Detmers who is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA in 13 starts. The Angels need to turn things around to stay over .500 and Vegas thinks they will tonight.
White Sox vs. Angels odds, run line and total
White Sox vs. Angels prediction and pick
Neither of these pitchers look very great at first glance, but June has been very good for both of them. This month, Reid Detmers has a 2.28 ERA with a 2.63 FIP with 9.89 strikeouts per nine innings though with 3.04 BB/9. Despite his strong efforts, the Angels have lost three of those four games. On the season his FIP is 3.27 which means that the strong outings could continue.
Cease has been even better than Detmers. This month he’s made four starts, pitching 22.2 innings with a 2.38 ERA, a 2.91 FIP and 12.71 K/9. His walk rate is still high, over three walks per nine innings, but even last season when he was a leading Cy Young Award candidate his walk rate was 10.4 which is the same as this season.
The Angels are top five in runs scored this month, but the White Sox are 29th and are 18th in OPS against left-handed pitchers this season. These pitchers don’t have great numbers for the season, but this month they’ve been pitching like aces and I’ll trust that. I’m taking the under in Game 1.
