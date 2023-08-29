Who are the last 5 Angels pitchers to have 15 wins in a single season?
Hopefully we'll see more wins from Shohei Ohtani in an Angels uniform
In the Los Angeles Angels near decade-long stretch of missing the postseason, pitching has been an issue. This franchise which once had great pitching with guys like Chuck Finley, Nolan Ryan, and Frank Tanana just to name a few, and has really struggled to put good rotations together for most of the last ten years.
This season was supposed to be a great one for this rotation. The Angels were sixth in rotation ERA last season, had young arms they hoped would be better, and added Tyler Anderson. As we know, it's been a disaster.
Pitching wins aren't as valued as they used to be, nor should they be, but they still tell you two things about the starting pitcher. One, they went long enough to get a win. Two, most of the time they pitch well enough to keep your team in the game. No Angels pitcher will get to 15 wins especially with Shohei Ohtani not pitching anymore. That says a lot about this pitching staff. With that in mind, who are the last five to get to 15 wins in a single season?
1) Last five LA Angels players with 15 wins: Shohei Ohtani, 2022 (15)
Forget the hitting for a second. Over the last three seasons, Shohei Ohtani has taken a spot as one of the league's best pitchers. If you focus on only the pitching statistics he absolutely is among the game's very best which is absurd because of how lethal he is offensively.
Despite having the disadvantages of pitching every sixth day and for bad Angels teams, Ohtani did manage to get to 15 wins once, and that came in 2022. He only won nine games in his MVP year, but the 2022 season was his best on the mound and it showed in the win column as well.
Ohtani went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA in 28 starts and 166 innings pitched. Ohtani led the league with 11.9 K/9, and he held opposing hitting to a measly .203 average. He was the MVP runner-up and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting.
Something the voters should've taken into consideration more when discussing Ohtani's Cy Young candidacy was the fact that the team went 16-12 in his starts. The 2022 Angels were 16 games under .500 as a team, yet they were four games above .500 in his starts. They went from an above-average team in his starts to an awful one in games he did not pitch. Just some food for thought.